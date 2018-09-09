The Tennessee Soybean Festival performances for Saturday night featuring Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy and Big and Rich along with all other activities were canceled because of rain.

Chairman David Belote has announced that persons who purchased tickets for Saturday night‘s concert by credit card will be refunded electronically. Persons who bought tickets with cash may receive their refunds at Martin City Hall Monday through Friday 9 AM till 4 PM.

Approximately 4 inches of rain fell Saturday forcing the cancellation of the performances.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige thanked everyone for their attendance at this year‘s festival and commended all staff and auxiliary personnel for their extraordinary work in making this 25th anniversary and overwhelming success despite the heavy rainfall.

