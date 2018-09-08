The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues today with a full schedule of events throughout the day.

The 22nd Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival MTD Car and Bike Show is today from 10 until 2 at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Admission is free.

The street fair is from 10 until midnight.

The Live Shark Encounter has four free shows today at 10, noon, 2, and 6. And the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show has three free shows today at 11, 1, and 7.

Those Funny Little People will perform two free shows today at 11:30 and 7:00.

And on the Festival Park Amphitheater stage it’s Gretchen Wilson and Big & Rich at 7:00 followed by the Tennessee Soybean Festival Silver Anniversary Fireworks Show.

For a complete list of events, go to tnsoybeanfestival.org.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...