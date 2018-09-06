The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival continues with host of events this afternoon and tonight.

At 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 it’s the free Live Shark Encounter in the Savant Learning Center parking lot at the corner of University Street and Lindell. It’s the only traveling shark show in the United States.

Those Funny Little People, from America’s Got Talent, will perform at 4:45 on the Oxford Street Stage for a free show.

Then at 5:00, 7:00, and 9:00 tonight, it’s the free Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show, the world’s most extreme thrill and stunt show.

The Midway runs from 5:00 until 11:00 and the street fair runs from 5:00 until midnight.

Then at 8:00 tonight, Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot takes the Festival Park Amphitheater.

Tickets are available online or at the ticket box office.

