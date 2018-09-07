The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival continues today with a host of events including the WCMT and STAR 95.1 Singing Bee.

From 9:00 until 1:00 today, it’s the Children’s Street Fair and Carnival for Martin Primary and Elementary students.

The Street Fair will also be open from 1:00 until midnight tonight.

Also from 1:00 until midnight, the US Army Interactive IS2 Robotics exhibit and the US Air Force exhibits will be open.

The Live Shark Encounter will have three free shows today at 4:00, 6:00, and 8:00 and the Nerveless Nocks Thrill Show will also have three free shows at 5:00, 7:00, and 9:00.

Those Funny Little People perform another free show tonight at 7:00 on the Oxford Street Stage.

The WCMT and STAR 95.1 Singing Bee is at 7:00 on the Virginia Weldon Park Stage where contestants finish the lyrics to popular songs to win prizes.

And it’s .38 Special and Foreigner tonight at 8:00 at the Festival Park Amphitheater.

Tickets are available online or at the ticket box office.

