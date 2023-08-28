August 28, 2023
Soybean Festival Entertainers Honored by St. Jude

Brothers Osborne will be honored in October for their contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The country duo will also perform at the Soybean Festival in Martin on September 8th. (photo: Associated Press)

The country music duo of Brothers Osborne will be honored by St. Jude.

Music Row said the Grammy award winning group has been recognized with this year’s “Angel Among Us Award”.

The honor comes from their outstanding commitment to children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

John and TJ Osborne have been dedicated to the St. Jude mission since 2014, spending time with patients, providing auction items and playing benefit concerts.

They will receive their award in Memphis in October.

Brothers Osborne will be part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival concert series in Martin this year, when they play the WK&T Amphitheater on Friday, September 8th.

Charles Choate

