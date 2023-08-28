Soybean Festival Entertainers Honored by St. Jude

The country music duo of Brothers Osborne will be honored by St. Jude.

Music Row said the Grammy award winning group has been recognized with this year’s “Angel Among Us Award”.

The honor comes from their outstanding commitment to children and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

John and TJ Osborne have been dedicated to the St. Jude mission since 2014, spending time with patients, providing auction items and playing benefit concerts.

They will receive their award in Memphis in October.

Brothers Osborne will be part of the Tennessee Soybean Festival concert series in Martin this year, when they play the WK&T Amphitheater on Friday, September 8th.