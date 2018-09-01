The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybeans kicks off this weekend with several events today in Martin.

The Home Grown Farmers Market at the Martin Farmers Market is from 8:00 until noon, featuring locally-grown produce, live music, guest vendors, and local craft vendors.

The Optimist Club Annual Bicycle Rodeo is this morning from 8:30 until 11:00 on the Martin First Baptist Church parking lot. Registration is free and open to any child with a two-wheel bike.

The Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest is today from 10:00 until 2:00 at the Martin Public Library. Also, from 10:00 until 2:00 is Touch-A-Truck in the Festival Park area where kids and family can see giant farming combines, fire trucks, police cars, tractors, and more.

The Tour of the Arts: Soybean General Store will be open from 10:00 throughout the rest of the day, featuring an illustrated history of Martin. Additional exhibits include soy-based products on display, West Tennessee Photography Club virtual exhibit, and a host of other cultural artifacts.

The Terra Thesaurus Show is at 10:00 at the Oxford Street Stage the very clever dinosaur that loves to learn and play.

This afternoon at 2:30 is the big Tailgate Party at Virginia Weldon Park with two giant screens showing the Tennessee/West Virginia game and the UT Martin/Missouri game.

At 7:00 tonight the Martin Community Band will perform a free concert at the Festival Park Amphitheater. Also at 7:00, the Biodiesel Truck and Tractor Pull is at the Martin Recreation Complex, tickets are $10 dollars.

Then at 8:00 tonight, it’s Movie Night at the Soybean Festival, with two movies showing. One is for kids and families at Virginia Weldon Park for the movie, “Inside Out,” and the other is “Avengers: Infinity War” at the Oxford Street Stage downtown. The movies are free.

The Soybean Festival continues through next Saturday.

