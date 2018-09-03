The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival has a host of events on this Labor Day holiday.

There’s two shows today of “Sesame Street Live: C is for Celebration.” The first show is today at 11:00 and the second is this afternoon at 5:00. Doors will open at 10:00 and 4:00 with tickets for chairbacks at $25 dollars and bleachers for $15 dollars.

There’s a free magic show at the Oxford Street Stage at 1:00 with the Bentley Burns Magic Show.

And the big event today is the award-winning Magical Martin Day from 3:00 until 7:00 at Virginia Weldon Park featuring your child’s favorite superheroes and princesses along with themed activity booths, amusement rides, games, free food booths. Elsa from the movie, “Frozen,” will also make it snow.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival continues through Saturday.

