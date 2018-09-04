The 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival continues tonight with the carnival, parade, and a tribute show to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Amusement rides and carnival games are tonight from 5:00 until 11:00. A $15 dollar armband lets you ride all the rides you want from 5:00 until 9:00.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival Parade is at 6:30 with the parade route going up University Street and Lindell Street.

Then, at 8:00 tonight it’s a free concert and show called, Let’s Hang On, a musical tribute to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The Soybean Festival continues through Saturday.

