The long-running Soybean Festival Talent Show is canceled this year.

Coordinator Linday Ramsey says there are several events scheduled at the same time for children, and the Talent Show committee did not want children to have to choose between events.

Miss Ramsey says the Talent Show committee might consider having the talent show at another time when there are less conflicts.

The committee does have some no show entry forms that for those interested to submit a video and an entry form to enter the Mid-South Fair Competition in September.

They also have Junior Competition forms for 9-12 year olds to enter without even being in a contest.

The Mid-South Fair Competition invites the first 200 who apply to enter that contest.

For more information, contact Linda Ramsey at [email protected] or 731-225-7729.

