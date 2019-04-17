Space is still available to attend Tuesday night’s UT Martin Ned Ray McWherter Institute Igniting Innovation event with keynote speaker, Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer has served the University of Tennessee for more than 40 years, including assistant coach, head coach, and now as the university’s athletics director.

During his time as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteer football team, he led the team to five championship games in the SEC (with wins in 1997 and 1998) and a national championship title in 1998.

Tables are available for $1,000 dollars and individual tickets are $150 dollars each.

The event is Tuesday night at 6:30 in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom.