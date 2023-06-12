Spaghetti fundraiser June 21 for Sharon girl who lost leg after lawnmower accident

A spaghetti fundraiser will be held next week for six-year-old Summer Foust, of Sharon, who recently lost her right leg following a lawnmower accident.

The accident happened 18 months ago when Summer’s leg was severely injured and she’s undergone numerous surgeries in an attempt to save her leg. However, the damage was too extensive, and when her leg locked up recently, doctors and family members made the decision to amputate the leg above the knee.

Summer is in a wheelchair and will eventually have her first prosthetic and learn how to walk again with an intense round of physical therapy.

To help offset travel expenses for the Foust family, a “Leg Up for Summer” spaghetti dinner fundraiser is planned for Wednesday, June 21.

Over the next few days, community members can place an order for a plate of traditional spaghetti, or opt for a barbecue-flavored spaghetti dish, with meat prepared by Squatch BBQ and Catering owner, Jason Foust of Martin.

The dish will feature Memphis-style barbecue and all plates will be packaged in to-go trays for pick-up that evening from 5:00 until 7:00 behind the Exxon gas station on University Street in Martin.

Plates are $12 each and include your choice of spaghetti, a drink and dessert.

Pre-orders are recommended and may be paid for at pick-up.

Message or call 731-334-9472 to pre-order.

The following payment types will be accepted, cash at pick-up; CashApp to $SquatchBbq; Venmo to Jason-Foust-8 or by Paypal to @jasonfoust.