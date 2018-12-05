Governor Bill Haslam has appointed 20 members to advisory boards at four University of Tennessee campuses, with Union City’s Art Sparks and Sharon’s Hal Bynum being chosen.

Sparks and Bynum will join the advisory boards at UT-Martin, along with two individuals from Jackson and one from Memphis.

The advisory board were created under the “UT FOCUS ACT” which was passed by the General Assembly last session.

Governor Haslam said the chosen members will positively impact the campuses that comprise the UT system, with each person focusing their attention to the specific needs of each institution.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...