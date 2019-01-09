The University of Tennessee at Martin Advisory Board held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, and Union City’s Art Sparks was selected as Chairman.

The board was created by the UT FOCUS Act, which was passed by the state legislature in 2018.

Governor Bill Haslam attended the inaugural meeting, which will provide localized oversight for the UT Martin campus.

Sparks was selected as a unanimous choice for the board chair, and will serve until until June 30th, when future chairs will serve two year terms.