Special-called Weakley County School Board meeting
The Weakley County School Board meets in a special-called session this afternoon.
The School Board will discuss and approve budget resolutions and transfers and approve next year’s school budget which will be presented Wednesday morning to the Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee.
The budget will then go before the full Weakley County Commission next Tuesday.
The School Board meets this afternoon at 5:00 in the conference room at the Board of Education Office in Dresden.