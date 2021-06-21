June 21, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Special-called Weakley County…

Special-called Weakley County School Board meeting

Special-called Weakley County School Board meeting

The Weakley County School Board meets in a special-called session this afternoon.

The School Board will discuss and approve budget resolutions and transfers and approve next year’s school budget which will be presented Wednesday morning to the Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee.

The budget will then go before the full Weakley County Commission next Tuesday.

The School Board meets this afternoon at 5:00 in the conference room at the Board of Education Office in Dresden.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology