Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a writ giving dates for a special primary and general election for District 77.

The election is to fill the open seat of former Republican State Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton, who resigned his position.

Obion County Election Administrator Leigh Schlager told Thunderbolt News about the upcoming elections.

Ms. Schlager said those who run for the seat as an Independent must still file their petitions by September 26th, but their names will only appear on the December general ballot.

Early voting for the November 5th primary election will take place from October 16th thru October 31st at each counties Election Commission Office.

On primary election day in Obion County, Ms. Schlager said 11 of the counties 12 precincts will hold voting.

South Fulton will not vote, due to their representation by District 76 State Representative Andy Holt.