Voters in the 77th District can go to the polls on Thursday, to cast ballots for the special General Election.

The election is being held to choose a new State Representative to succeed Kenton Republican Bill Sanderson, who resigned the seat in September.

Low voter turnout was experienced in the early voting period of the special election, that began on November 30th and ended last Saturday.

Dyer County recorded 1,125 votes, with Obion County receiving 634 and Lake County 161.

Polls will be open in Obion County from 8:00 until 7:00 on Thursday, with 11 polling stations in place.

In Dyer County, voting will be held from 7:00 until 7:00 at 16 polling sites, and Lake Countians can vote from 8:00 until 7:00 at three polling locations.

Voters can choose from Republican Rusty Grills, Democrat Micheal Smith, and Independent candidates Billy Jones, Max Smith and Ronnie Henley.