Special Needs Day at Obion County Fair on Wednesday

The Obion County Fair will kick off its Wednesday’s list of activities with “Special Needs Day”.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the big day at the fairgrounds for several area students.(AUDIO)

 

“Special Needs Day” will take place from 9:00 until 1:00.

The Midway and carnival will open this afternoon at 5:00, with a pay one price admission and all rides for $12.00.

At 6:00, the Junior Goat Show will be held in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn, with Quality Pro Wrestling to start at 7:00 at the Grandstand.

The final event of the day will be the Fairshow Musical, which starts at 8:00 in the Whitney Cozart Pavilion.

