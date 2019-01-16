A fundraiser will be held Thursday in Union City to help the athletes of West Tennessee’s Special Olympics.

Members of Westate Corrections Network will hold their annual sack lunch fundraiser from 11:00 until 1:00, at their location of 128 East Main Street.

The lunch sack will include a hamburger, chips, drink and cookie for a $5.00 donation.

Westate employees are seeking to raise $1,000 to benefit the Special Olympics athletes, and will also have a team of jumpers for the February 9th Polar Plunge in Union City.

To better assist the community, Westate Assistant Program Manager David Maddox said large orders can be delivered by calling 885-3411.