It is special Primary Election day in Lake, Dyer and a portion of Obion County.

Voters, who did not cast an early vote for candidates seeking the Republican nomination for 77th District State Representative, can go to their respective polling location today.

Four Republican candidates are on today’s ballot, with one to be selected for the special General Election to be held in December.

The election is being held to fill the vacancy of former Republican State Representative Bill Sanderson, of Kenton, who resigned his position in July.

On the ballot today is Casey Hood, of Obion County, along with Bob Kirk, Rusty Grills and Vanedda Prince Webb, of Dyer County.

In Obion County, 11 of 12 polling stations will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 tonight.