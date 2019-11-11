An early season winter weather system is approaching the Ken-Tenn area, which is anticipated to bring low wind chill factors and frozen precipitation.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Special Weather Statement” calling for temperature to drop this afternoon to the mid-30’s.

The strong Arctic front is also bringing in rain, which will change over to a mixture of sleet, freezing drizzle and light snow during the evening and early morning hours.

Due to warm ground conditions, at this time Weather Service officials say the area could possibly see a dusting on the ground, with the chance of some slippery conditions on bridges and overpasses.

Much colder air will move in tonight, with actual temperatures expected to fall to the upper teens.

These temperatures, coupled with North winds as high as 30 miles per hour, will create wind chill factors in the single digits.

The Arctic front will continue in the area on Tuesday, as daytime temperatures will remain in the 20’s, with wind chill factors in the low single digits.

Following lows in the mid-teens on Tuesday night, the area will return to more seasonable weather with temperatures reaching the 50’s by the weekend.