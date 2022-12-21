Special Weather Statement for Parts of Local Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement, that includes portions of Southeast Missouri and all of Western Kentucky.

Forecasters say the passing of the Arctic front early Thursday evening, will bring the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snow.

Due to strong winds, blowing and drifting of snow is likely, with poor travel visibility at times.

Forecasters currently indicate travel impacts on Thursday evening, with one-to-two inches of snow expected, with some areas receiving up to three inches before it ends late Thursday night.