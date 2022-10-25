Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather.

Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30.

Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hickman to near Dyer.

These storms are carrying winds in excess of 50-miles per hour, which could down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations in the Special Weather Statement include Union City, South Fulton, Martin, Newbern, Dresden, Kenton and Fulton.