Special Weather Statement Issued for Northwest Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that includes Northwest Tennessee.

Forecasters say wintry precipitation and brutal cold air is expected to arrive in the area overnight.

Current forecasts indicate a cold front will move into the Mid-South this afternoon and tonight, with rain changing over to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet, with some snow possible.

Gusty winds overnight, coupled with actual temperatures in the mid-teens, will create wind chill factors near zero.

On Thursday, Weather Service officials say daytime highs in the upper 20’s, with north winds as high as 30 miles per hour, could place wind chill factors below zero.