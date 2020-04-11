The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement due to a likely severe weather outbreak across the mid-south on Sunday afternoon and night.

This statement includes the cities of Union City, Martin, Paris, Dresden, McKenzie, Dyersburg and Tiptonville.

A strong area of low pressure will move into the Lower Mississippi Valley Sunday into Sunday evening with thunderstorms expected to become severe.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible with any thunderstorms that become severe.

Widespread wind damage is possible along with the potential for numerous power outages.

Officials recommend sheltering from tornadoes inside your home when possible if a storm shelter is not available.

Take shelter in a closet, bathroom, interior hallway or other interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of a house or building.

Mobile home residents should seek shelter in a more sturdy building.

Now is the time to plan for what precautions you will take if severe weather threatens your location Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Do not wait until a warning is issued to make your severe weather plan.