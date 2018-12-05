The grandmother of a Martin Middle School basketball player became ill while watching a game at the school Tuesday night, and later passed away at a local hospital.

A release from the Weakley County School system says Martin Middle School staff, with the help of volunteers, came to the aid of the woman by deploying an AED which is positioned near the gym.

MMS Coach Andy Sliger says as soon as it was apparent the visitor was unresponsive, staff initiated the use of the AED as other staff worked towards relocating students and as nearby spectators moved from the vicinity to make it easier for emergency responders once they arrived on the scene.

Martin Middle School Principal Jon Gardner says he and his staff were deeply saddened to learn that, despite the efforts of his staff, the paramedics who responded to the school, and those of the hospital staff, the grandmother passed away.

Director of Weakley County Schools Randy Frazier says he and the rest of the school system join the MMS staff in extending their sympathy to the family, adding that, as an added measure of support for students who may have been affected by the event, additional counseling staff will be available to the school if it’s needed.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...