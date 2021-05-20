Speed limit reduced along section of Hyndsver Road

Motorists will have to slow down on Hyndsver Road after the Weakley County Commission voted to reduce to the speed limit from 55 to 45 along the section from Ralston Road to west of Hatler’s Chapel Church.

The speed reduction was recommended after the Tennessee Department of Transportation conducted a road safety audit along that section of roadway.

During discussion on the change, District 8 Commissioners Jack Vincent and Roger Donaldson were asked about the opinions of Hyndsver Road residents.

(AUDIO)

Forty-five-mile-per-hour speed limit signs will be erected along that section of road. There were previously no posted speed limit signs in that area.