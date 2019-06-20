Union City Council members were informed on the status of the Splash Pad and Skateboard Park project at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

Council member Jim Rippy asked about the $1-million dollar facility, which is now in its third year of construction.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris told the board that problems have been found with the work, most notably cracking concrete and tripping hazards from incorrectly installed drains.

Due to the concrete issues, City Manager Kathy Dillon said the installing company will be fixing the problem at their cost.

With the additional work now scheduled at the complex, Ms. Dillon informed Council members of an approximate time for the opening.

The City of Union City provided half of the cost of the Skateboard and Splash Pad Park, which is established at the former site of the city’s municipal swimming pool.