The highly anticipated opening of the new Splash Pad and Skate Park in Union City is now just a few weeks away.

The $1-million dollar recreational facility is being constructed adjacent to Elam Stadium in Graham Park.

City Manager Kathy Dillon spoke with Thunderbolt News and gave the latest update on the project completion.

Ms. Dillon said everything that could go wrong, went wrong with the initial work at the site, which included construction and weather issues.

She said she now feels everything is on track to open the Splash Pad and Skate Park for the public, with anticipation of big participation at each site.