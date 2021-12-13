Spokesman: 8 factory workers dead, 8 missing from Mayfield tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Eight people are confirmed dead at a Kentucky candle factory that was hit by a tornado and another eight remain missing, but dozens more have been accounted for, a company spokesman said Sunday, raising hope that the toll from a Midwest twister outbreak won’t be as high as first feared.

Still, the governor expects the statewide toll to reach at least 50, and at least 14 people are dead in four other states: Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

While officials initially said only 40 of 110 workers at the candle factory had been rescued, spokesman Bob Ferguson said more than 90 people had now been located.