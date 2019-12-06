High School Football
Division II Class A State Championship
Davidson Academy 31, USJ 21
Division II Class AA State Championship
ECS 17, CPA 14
Division II Class AAA State Championship
McCallie 28, MBA 7
Today,
Class 1A State Championship
Lake County vs. Greenback, airtime 10:15 on Mix 101.3
Class 3A State Championship
Pearl Cohn vs. Alco 3:00
Class 5A State Championship
Summit vs. Knoxville Central 7:00
High School Basketball
Crockett County 44, McKenzie 33 (G)
McKenzie 58, Crockett County 47 (B)
Bruceton 44, Waverly 39 (G)
McNairy Central 60, Bolivar 32 (G)
Bolivar 65, McNairy Central 58 (B)
Tonight,
Obion Central @ McKenzie, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Westview Showcase at Westview High School
2:30 – Greenfield vs. Westview (boys)
4:00 – Greenfield vs. St. Agnes (girls)
5:30 – South Fulton vs. Covington (boys)
7:00 – Gleason vs. Covington (girls), airtime 6:40 on Mix 101.3, followed by the
South Fulton vs. Westview (girls) who tip off at 8:30
Dresden @ Huntingdon
Bradford @ West Carroll
Lake County @ Halls
TCA @ Peabody
Milan @ Ripley
Dyer County @ South Gibson
Munford @ Dyersburg
Clarksburg @ Houston County
Carroll Academy @ Currey Ingram (boys)
Big Sandy @ Frank Hughes
Camden @ Bruceton
CFS @ Fulton County
Ballard Memorial @ Fulton City
Paducah Tilghman @ Carlisle County
St. Mary @ Hickman County
McCracken County @ Henderson County (girls)
Men’s College Basketball
UT Martin @ Central Michigan
Chicago State @ Tennessee State