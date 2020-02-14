High School Basketball
Greenfield 80, Peabody 36 (G)
Peabody 78, Greenfield 52 (B)
Bradford 59, West Carroll 47 (G)
West Carroll 63, Bradford 47 (B)
Tonight,
South Gibson @ Westview, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Dyer County, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Crockett County @ Obion Central, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Dyersburg @ Milan
Covington @ Ripley
Montgomery Central @ Henry County
Hickman County @ Lake County
Fulton City @ Fulton County
Graves County @ Mayfield
Paducah Tilghman @ McCracken County
Marshall County @ Calloway County
Ballard Memorial @ Carlisle County