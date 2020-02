District 13-A:

Girls:

Greenfield 75 – Gleason 47

Union City 47 – Dresden 41

District 13-AA:

Girls:

Westview 50 – South Gibson 14

Dyersburg 41 – Crockett County 36

District 11-A:

Boys:

McKenzie 76 – Huntingdon 44

Bruceton 63 – West Carrol 59

District 14-A:

Boys:

Humboldt 70 – Halls 52

Middleton 59 – Gibson County 29

District 14-AA:

Boys:

Lexington 55 – Scotts Hill 52

McNairy Central 66 – Chester County 43

District 15-AA:

Girls:

Haywood 57 – Fayette Ware 54

Boys 13-A District Tournament at UT Martin

South Fulton vs. Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 THE QUAKE, followed by Lake County vs. Bradford at 7:30

Boys 13-AA District Tournament at Crockett County HS

Westview vs South Gibson, airtime 5:40 on MIX 101.3, followed by Dyersburg vs. Crockett County at 7:30

Boys 10-AAA District Tournament at Henry County HS

7:00 – Springfield @ Henry County

Boys 15-AA District Tournament at Bolivar HS

6:00 – Fayette Ware vs. Bolivar

7:30 – Covington vs. Ripley

Girls 11-A District Tournament at Bethel

6:00 – West Carroll vs. Clarksburg (Consolation)

7:30 – Huntingdon vs. McKenzie (Championship)

Girls 14-A District Tournament at Halls HS

6:00 – Gibson County vs. Madison

7:30 – Peabody vs. Humboldt

Girls 14-AA District Tournament at Lexington HS

6:00 – McNairy Central vs. Scotts Hill

7:30 – Chester County vs. South Side