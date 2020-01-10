High School Basketball
Last Night
Girls Scores
Lake County 54, South Pemiscot (MO) 35
Mayfield 28, South Fulton 20
Gibson County 68, West Carroll 39
Boys Scores
Mayfield 56, South Fulton 47
West Carroll 65, Gibson County 51
Tonight,
Dresden @ Greenfield, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Bradford, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Westview, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
McKenzie @ Bruceton
Clarksville NW @ Henry County
Huntingdon @ Big Sandy
Madison @ Peabody
Crockett County @ Dyersburg
South Gibson @ Milan
Clarksburg @ West Carroll
Hickman County (TN) @ Camden
Dyer County @ Hardin County
Halls @ Gibson County
Hickman County (KY) @ Carlisle County
Mayfield @ Graves County
Marshall County @ McCracken County
Paducah Tilghman @ Christian County
Murray @ Calloway County (boys)
Women’s College Basketball
Northern Iowa @ SIU