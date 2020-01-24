Obion County Junior High Basketball Tournament
Lake Road 40, Black Oak 38 (G)
Ridgemont 44, South Fulton 26 (B)
Tomorrow’s Games:
11:00 – Ridgemont vs. Hillcrest (G)
12:30 – Black Oak vs. Hillcrest (B)
2:00 – South Fulton vs. Lake Road (G)
3:30 – Lake Road vs. Ridgemont (B)
High School Basketball
Dresden @ South Fulton, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Union City @ Greenfield, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Crockett County, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Westview @ South Gibson
Lake County @ Gleason
Madison @ Gibson County
Huntingdon @ West Carroll
McKenzie @ Clarksburg
Bruceton @ Big Sandy
Milan @ Dyersburg
Humboldt @ Halls
Peabody @ Middleton
Covington @ Haywood
Fulton City @ Hickman County
Fulton County @ Carlisle County
Mayfield @ McCracken County (girls)
St. Mary @ Mayfield (boys)
Calloway County @ Marshall County