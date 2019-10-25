Region 7-A Girls Soccer Championship
Westview 1 – McKenzie 0 (OT)
- Westview will play at home Saturday, McKenzie will travel (location TBA)
Thursday Night Football Finals
Lake County 54 – Greenfield 0
Dresden 48 – Gleason 13
Huntingdon 72 – Middleton 6
Henry County 40 – Clarksville NE 26
Scotts Hill 38 – Humboldt 12
Haywood 35 – South Side 20
Lewis County 31 – Camden 21
Covington 53 – Sheffield 6
McNairy Central 48 – Lexington 13
Friday Night High School Football
Westview @ Waverly, airtime 7:00 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ McKenzie, airtime 7:00 on 104.9 KYTN
West Carroll @ South Fulton
Fulton City @ Gibson County
Booker T. Washington @ Peabody
Franklin Road Academy @ South Gibson
Milan @ Hardin County
Dyer County @ West Creek
Dyersburg @ Liberty Tech
Collinwood @ Bruceton
Sheffield @ Covington
Kentucky
Fulton County @ Caverna
Murray @ Mayfield
Graves County @ Muhlenberg County
McCracken County @ Henderson County
Paducah Tilghman @ Webster County
Calloway County @ Logan County
Middle School Basketball
Gleason @ Greenfield
World Series (Nationals lead 2-0)
Houston Astros @ Washington Nationals