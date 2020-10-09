High School Football

Lake Co. 18, South Fulton 12

West Carroll 41, Houston Co. 14

Huntingdon 22, Wayne Co. 0

Waverly 24, Gibson Co. 20

Bruceton 27, Perry Co. 6

McNairy Central 43, Collinwood 20

Dresden @ McKenzie, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3

Obion Central @ Peabody, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN

Union City @ Dyersburg, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake

Westview @ Nashville Ensworth

Gleason @ Humboldt

Halls @ Adamsville

North Side @ Chester County

West Creek @ Henry County

National League Divisional Series

Atlanta Braves 7, Miami Marlins 0 (Yesterday final)

– Braves move on to NLCS for first time since 2001 after a three-game sweep of the Marlins.

LA Dodgers 12, San Diego Padres 3

– Dodgers advance to fourth NLCS in five years, sweeping the Padres in three games.

– Game One of the NLCS is set for Monday.

American League Divisional Series

New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays – Game 5(6:00)