High School Football
Lake Co. 18, South Fulton 12
West Carroll 41, Houston Co. 14
Huntingdon 22, Wayne Co. 0
Waverly 24, Gibson Co. 20
Bruceton 27, Perry Co. 6
McNairy Central 43, Collinwood 20
Dresden @ McKenzie, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ Peabody, airtime 6:30 on 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Dyersburg, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Westview @ Nashville Ensworth
Gleason @ Humboldt
Halls @ Adamsville
North Side @ Chester County
West Creek @ Henry County
National League Divisional Series
Atlanta Braves 7, Miami Marlins 0 (Yesterday final)
– Braves move on to NLCS for first time since 2001 after a three-game sweep of the Marlins.
LA Dodgers 12, San Diego Padres 3
– Dodgers advance to fourth NLCS in five years, sweeping the Padres in three games.
– Game One of the NLCS is set for Monday.
American League Divisional Series
New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays – Game 5(6:00)