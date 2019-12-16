Middle School Basketball
Saturday Night Scores
South Fulton 43, Fulton City 19 (G)
Fulton City 40, South Fulton 33 (B)
Games Tonight
Dyersburg @ Martin Middle
Fulton County @ Union City
Black Oak @ Lake Road
South Fulton @ Ridgemont
Halls @ Hillcrest
Bradford @ Trenton Rosenwald
High School Basketball
Saturday Night Scores
Westview 72, Adamsville 26 (G)
Westview 77, Adamsville 42 (B)
Games Tonight
Obion Central @ Peabody on 104.9 KYTN
Gleason @ Bruceton
West Carroll @ Greenfield
Halls @ Lake County (girls)
Clarksburg @ Fulton City
Camden @ Big Sandy
Hickman County @ CCA
Mayfield @ St. Mary
McCracken County @ Ballard Memorial
Marshall County @ Paducah Tilghman
Men’s College Basketball
Union @ Auburn-Montgomery
Kennesaw State @ Murray State
Marshall @ Morehead State
Eastern Illinois @ Western Illinois
Women’s College Basketball
Lipscomb @ UT Martin
Union @ Auburn-Montgomery
SIUE @ Illinois State
NFL
Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints
NHL
Nashville Predators @ New York Rangers
Vol Calls at 7:00 on Star 95.1