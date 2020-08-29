High School Football
Thursday Night Scores
Westview 44, Gibson Co. 14
Greenfield 6, Hollow Rock Bruceton 0
USJ 35, Union City 3
Dyer Co. 42, Obion Central 12
Lexington 38, Riverside 7
Scotts Hill 20, Bolivar Central 14
Covington 20, Haywood 13
South Gibson 37, TCA 0
Dyersburg 35, Brighton 0
Creekwood 35, Camden 0
Friday Night Scores
Peabody 37, McNairy Central 6
Shelbyville 29, Columbia Academy 7
- Head Coach Josh Puckett picks up first win with Golden Eagles.
Today,
Beech vs. Henry County @ Milan (2:00)
MLB
Cards vs. Cleveland Indians, airtime 11:20 on 104.9 KYTN