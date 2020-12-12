High School Basketball
Girls:
Westview 52 – Huntingdon 39
McKenzie 52 – Union City 40
Gibson Co 54 – Crockett Co 46
Peabody 57 – Bradford 27
Boys:
Westview 68 – Huntingdon 56
McKenzie 53 – Dyersburg 45
Peabody 61 – Bradford 60
Brighton 64 – Ripley 55
Gibson Co 55 – Crockett Co 43
South Side 83 – Chester Co 64
Lexington 73 – Adamsville 50
McNairy 65 – Scotts Hill 55
Union City @ Lake County (B), airtime 6:10 on 105.7 The Quake
Ripley @ Humboldt
Harding Academy @ Dyer County
Covington @ Haywood
College Football
Tennessee @ Vanderbilt, airtime 1:30 with kickoff at 3:00 on Star 95.1
(9) Georgia @ (25) Missouri
(1) Alabama @ Arkansas
LSU @ (6) Florida
Auburn @ Mississippi State
Men’s College Basketball
Cincinnati @ Tennessee