High School Basketball
Yesterday,
Girls’ Scores
Greensboro Day (NC) 60, Westview 55 (OT) @ Myrtle Beach, SC
Greenfield 77, Chester County 45
Bradford 43, South Fulton 28
Humboldt 68, Fulton County 13
Huntingdon 57, Lexington 42
Milan 40, JCS 35
South Side 69, Haywood 28
Boys Scores
Union City 53, Harding Academy 46 (OT)
Bradford 54, South Fulton 43
Obion Central 72, Caruthersville (MO) 63
Humboldt 60, Fulton County 54
Lexington 49, Huntingdon 46
Dyersburg 76, West Creek 59
JCS 54, Milan 53
South Side 56, Haywood 51
Today,
(10:30) Union City (boys) vs. Westwood @ Harding Tournament
(3:00) Union City (girls) vs. Humboldt @ Gibson County Classic
(4:30) TCA (girls) vs. Haywood @ Gibson County Classic
(6:00) Gibson Co. (girls) vs. Chester Co. @ Gibson County Classic
Westview vs. Crestwood @ Myrtle Beach Tournament
- Game is for 3rd place in tournament. Lady Chargers return to Martin Sunday.
Hickman County @ Fulton County
Mayfield (boys) @ Fort Campbell
Murray @ Butler County Tournament
CCA @ Pope County, IL
Men’s College Basketball
JSU @ (21) Tennessee, airtime 11:30, game time noon on Star 95.1
(1) Kansas @ (18) Villanova
Presbyterian @ (14) Michigan
South Florida @ (19) Florida State
Jackson State @ (11) Memphis
Morehead State @ Ohio
(25) West Virginia @ Youngstown State
UTRGV @ (24) Texas Tech
Chattanooga @ UNC Asheville
Blue Mountain @ Tennessee State
Austin Peay @ Duquesne
(17) Butler @ Purdue
SIUE @ Detroit
St. Bonaventure @ Middle Tennessee
Belmont @ Alabama
SEMO @ SIU
Eastern Washington @ (2) Gonzaga
WCU @ Tennessee Tech
(5) Ohio State @ (6) Kentucky
Lehigh @ (12) Auburn
Colorado @ (13) Dayton
(20) San Diego State @ Utah
Murray State @ Evansville
Eastern Michigan @ (15) Michigan State
Charleston Southern @ Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Illinois @ Grand Canyon
UNCW @ Vanderbilt
(16) Arizona @ St. John’s
Texas Southern @ (8) Oregon
Women’s College Basketball
(22) West Virginia @ (19) Michigan State
(11) Texas A&M @ Montana State
(21) Arkansas @ Little Rock
SEMO @ Indiana State
Lipscomb @ Tennessee Tech
Belmont @ Marquette
UCSB @ (18) Arizona
Kansas State @ (3) Oregon
(23) Tennessee Lady Vols @ Portland State
SIUE @ North Alabama
Vanderbilt @ Washington
(14) Kentucky @ California
New Mexico Bowl
Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (1pm)
Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (1:30)
Boca Raton Bowl
SMU vs. Florida Atlantic (2:30)
Camellia Bowl
FIU vs. Arkansas State (4:30)
Las Vegas Bowl
(19) Boise State vs. Washington (6:30)
New Orleans Bowl
(20) Appalachian State vs. UAB (8pm)
NFL
Texans @ Buccaneers (noon)
Bills @ Patriots (3:30)
Rams @ 49ers (7:15)
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Boston Bruins