High School Football
Class 1A State Championship
Lake County 38, Greenback 23
Class 3A State Championship
Alcoa 27, Pearl Cohn 0
Class 5A State Championship
Knoxville Central 30, Summit 7
Today,
Class 2A State Championship
Peabody vs. Meigs County 11:00
Class 4A State Championship
Springfield vs. Elizabethton 3:00
Class 6A State Championship
Ravenwood vs. Maryville 7:00
High School Basketball
Westview Showcase Friday
Westview 69, Greenfield 32 (B)
Greenfield 76, St. Agnes 53 (G)
Covington 86, South Fulton 46 (B)
Covingtoon 53, Gleason 39 (G)
Westview 53, South Fulton 31 (G)
Westview Showcase Saturday
1:00 – Gibson County vs. Greenfield (boys)
2:30 – St. Agnes vs. Gleason (girls)
4:00 – Loretto vs. Greenfield (girls)
5:30 – Gibson County vs. Westview (girls)
7:00 – Loretto vs. Westview (boys)
Other Games Saturday,
Union City @ Covington, airtime 5:40 on 105. 7 The Quake
Henry County @ Obion Central on 104.9 KYTN
Peabody @ Lexington
Dyer County @ Milan
Haywood @ Humboldt
Owensboro @ Calloway County (girls)
CCA @ Carlisle County
Paducah Tilghman @ Carbondale
Other Friday Scores,
Huntingdon 45, Dresden 40 (G)
McKenzie 44, Obion County 41 (G)
McKenzie 72, Obion County 58 (B)
Dyer County 68, South Gibson 55 (G)
Gibson County 20, Markham 14 (G)
Jackson South Side 63, Liberty 21 (G)
Milan 41, Ripley 20 (G)
Brighton 58, Haywood 55 (G)
Madison 80, Jackson North Side 53 (B)
Jackson South Side 81, Liberty 30 (B)
College Football
(7) Baylor vs. (6) Oklahoma
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. (21) Appalachian State
(20) Cincinnati vs. (17) Memphis
(4) Georgia vs. (2) LSU
Hawaii vs. (19) Boise State
(23) Virginia vs. (3) Clemson
(1) Ohio State vs. (8) Wisconsin
Army vs. (24) Navy
Women’s College Basketball
Bethel @ Rust
Dyersburg State @ Roane
Union @ Central State
Freed-Hardeman @ St. Louis Pharmacy
Omaha @ Eastern Illinois
Indiana State @ Murray State
SIU @ SEMO
Men’s College Basketball
Bethel @ Delta State
Dyersburg State @ Roane
McKendree @ Union
Freed-Hardeman @ St. Louis Pharmacy
SIU @ Southern Miss
FDU @ (8) Kentucky
Green Bay @ Eastern Illinois
North Florida @ Austin Peay
(15) Memphis @ UAB
SEMO @ Drake
Morehead State @ Illinois State
MTSU @ Murray State
NHL
New Jersey Devils @ Nashville Predators