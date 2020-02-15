Middle School Basketball State Tournament
South Fulton (G) 27 – Bulls Gap 14
- South Fulton will now play in the TMSAA State Championship game today at 1:00 versus Englewood Middle School from McMinn County.
High School Basketball
Girls:
- Westview 57 – South Gibson 24
- Dyer County 70 – Union City 56
- Crockett County 61 – Obion Central 50
- Dyersburg 61 – Milan 33
- Covington 62 – Ripley 13
- Henry County 69 – Montgomery Central 27
- Munford 39 – Liberty 30
- Haywood 66 – Bolivar Central 64
Boys:
- South Gibson 40 – Westview 37
- Union City 53 – Dyer County 51
- Crockett County 64 – Obion Central 46
- Dyersburg 61 – Milan 42
- Covington 74 – Ripley 65
- Henry County 78 – Montgomery Central 50
- Bolivar Central 65 – Haywood 58
Today,
Fulton City @ CCA
Graves County @ Livingston Central
Paducah Tilghman @ Meridian
College Basketball (double-headers)
Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin, airtime 1:30, game time 2:00 on WCMT
Bethel @ Blue Mountain
Dyersburg State @ Chattanooga
Williams Baptist @ Freed-Hardeman
Union @ West Alabama
Morehead State @ Murray State
Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay
SIUE @ SEMO
Jacksonville State @ Belmont
Tennessee Tech @ Tennessee State
FGCU @ Lipscomb
Women’s College Basketball
Chattanooga @ Wofford
Middle Tennessee @ UAB
East Carolina @ Memphis
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee @ South Carolina, airtime 4:30, game time 5:00 on Star 95.1
Ole Miss @ Kentucky
UAB @ Middle Tennessee
Chattanooga @ Furman
Vanderbilt @ Florida