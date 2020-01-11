High School Basketball
Girls Games:
Greenfield 59 – Dresden 20
Westview 47 – Obion Central 36
Union City 47 – Bradford 44
Huntingdon 59 – Big Sandy 15
Dyersburg 53 – Crockett County 37
South Gibson 57 – Milan 34
Gibson County 68 – Halls 14
Boys Games:
Dresden 58 – Greenfield 35
Obion Central 59 – Westview 56 OT
Bradford 48 – Union City 40
McKenzie 55 – Bruceton 25
Huntingdon 68 – Big Sandy 51
West Carroll 76 – Clarksburg 47
South Gibson 64 – Milan 51
Dyersburg 59 – Crockett County 46
Today in High School Hoops
Humboldt @ McKenzie
College Basketball (double-headers)
Belmont @ UT Martin, airtime 1:30, game time 2:00 on WCMT
Chattanooga @ Dyersburg State
Freed-Hardeman @ Missouri Baptist
West Alabama @ Union
Eastern Illinois @ Morehead State
SIUE @ Eastern Kentucky
North Alabama @ Lipscomb
Austin Peay @ Jacksonville State
Tennessee State @ SEMO
Murray State @ Tennessee Tech
Women’s College Basketball
Middle Tennessee @ Western Kentucky
Memphis @ Tulane
Men’s College Basketball
South Carolina @ Tennessee, airtime 11:30, game time noon on Star 95.1
Bethel @ Dalton State
Alabama @ (14) Kentucky
Texas A&M @ Vanderbilt
Western Kentucky @ Middle Tennessee
NFL
AFC Divisional Playoff
Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens
Titans Countdown Begins at 6:00, with kick off from Baltimore at 7:15 on 105.7 WQAK The Quake
NFC Divisional Playoff
Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers