High School Basketball
Girls Scores:
Westview 45 – Henry County 22
Dresden 46 – McKenzie 42
Greenfield 64 – Peabody 35
Huntingdon 51 – Gleason 39
Dyersburg 51 – McNairy Central 47
Cleveland 81 – Bradford 50
Hardin County 63 – Chester County 29
Jackson South Side 63 – Haywood 39
Lewis County 48 – Wayne County 45
Boys Scores:
Henry County 61 – Westview 55
McKenzie 72 – Dresden 42
Huntingdon 58 – Gleason 41
Lexington 48 – Crockett County 47
Ripley 80 – Halls 70
Dyer County @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN (game moved due to Titans playoff game on 105.7 The Quake)
Lake County @ Fulton County
Fulton City @ Clarksburg
Gibson County @ TCA
Humboldt @ Milan
Mayfield @ CCA
Murray @ McCracken County (girls)
Calloway County @ Russellville (girls)
College Basketball (double header)
UT Martin @ Austin Peay, airtime 1:00, game time 1:30 on WCMT
Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State
JSU @ Eastern Kentucky
SIUE @ Tennessee State
Eastern Illinois @ Belmont
Lipscomb @ FGCU
SEMO @ Murray State
Women’s College Basketball
(17) Gonzaga @ San Diego
(6) Baylor @ Oklahoma
Charlotte @ Middle Tennessee
Men’s College Basketball
LSU @ Tennessee, airtime 10:30, game time 11:00 on Star 95.1
(16) West Virginia @ (3) Kansas
Creighton @ (11) Butler
Oklahoma State @ (22) Texas Tech
Indiana @ (15) Maryland
Georgia @ (9) Memphis
(17) Florida State @ (3) Louisville
Virginia Tech @ (16) Virginia
(10) Villanova @ Marquette
Missouri @ (19) Kentucky
(23) Iowa @ (21) Penn State
Middle Tennessee @ Charlotte
(8) Auburn @ Mississippi State
(6) Oregon @ Utah
(4) Duke @ Miami FL
Texas @ (6) Baylor
SMU @ Vanderbilt
Arizona State @ (24) Arizona
Pepperdine @ (1) Gonzaga
(15) San Diego State @ Utah State
College Football
Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Miss vs. Tulane (10:30a)
NFL AFC Wild Card Round
Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots, Titans Countdown at 6:00, kickoff at 7:15 on 105.7 The Quake
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (3:35)
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Los Angeles Kings