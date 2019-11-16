High School Football Playoffs (Second Round)
(12-0) Lake Co. 56, MASE 0 (8-4)
(10-2) Fairley 34, Union City 6 (7-5)
(12-0) Huntingdon 54, Cornersville 7 (8-4)
(7-5) Riverside 34, Waverly 0 (7-5)
(11-1) Haywood 37, Ripley 0 (6-6)
(10-2) Henry Co. 42, Clarksville 14 (7-5)
(12-0) Peabody 48, McKenzie 0 (6-6)
(10-2) Covington 14, S. Gibson 10 (10-2)
(8-4) W. Carroll 28, Mid. College 14 (10-2)
(10-2) Dyer Co. 34, Southwind 7 (7-5)
(10-2) Wooddale 19, Milan 16 (6-6)
Kentucky Scores
Crittenden Co. 41, Russellville 3
Mayfield 56, Murray 24
Paducah Tilghman 36, Union Co. 7
Owensboro 43, Graves Co. 0
McCracken Co. 17, Henderson Co. 6
College Football
TSU @ UT Martin, airtime 1:30 on WCMT
Vols have their BYE today
Men’s College Basketball
Tennessee vs. Washington, airtime 3:30, game time 4:00 on Star 95.1
UT Martin @ Wichita State, 2:00