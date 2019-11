High School Football

Tennessee Quarterfinals

Lake Co. 46, West Carroll 0

Riverside 21, Forrest 15

Covington 27, Wooddale 0

Haywood 41, Crockett Co. 35

Dyer Co. 31, Henry Co. 24

Kentucky Quarterfinals

Kentucky Country Day 36, Crittenden Co. 22

Mayfield 58, Edmonson Co. 14

Taylor Co. 38, Paducah Tilghman 28

North Hardin 38, McCracken Co. 2

Peabody 29, Fairley 28

High School Basketball

Gleason Hall of Champions Classic

10am – Huntingdon vs. South Fulton (girls)

10am – Dresden vs. Adamsville (boys)

11:30 – Gleason vs. Wayne County (girls)

11:30 – Union City vs. Adamsville (girls)

1:00 – Loretto vs. Dresden (girls)

2:30 – Loretto vs. South Fulton (boys)

2:30 – Gleason vs. Adamsville (boys)

4:00 – Union City vs. USJ (boys)

4:00 – Greenfield vs. Adamsville (girls)

5:30 – Gleason vs. Loretto (girls)

5:30 – USJ vs. Huntingdon (girls)

7:00 – Gleason vs. Loretto (boys)

West Carroll Hall of Champions Classic

10am – West Carroll vs. Dyer County (girls)

11:15 – West Carroll vs. Dyer County (boys)

12:30 – Huntingdon vs. Sacred Heart (boys)

1:45 – West Carroll vs. TCA (girls)

3:00 – West Carroll vs. TCA (boys)

In other games…

Clarksburg @ Gibson County (10:30am)

Ripley @ Milan (6:00)

Gibson County @ Bradford (6:00)



College Football

UT Martin @ Kentucky, airtime 2:00, kickoff 2:30 on WCMT

Tennessee @ Missouri, airtime 5:00, kickoff 6:30 on Star 95.1

Eastern Illinois @ Austin Peay

Eastern Kentucky @ Jacksonville State

Western Kentucky @ Southern Miss

Murray State @ SEMO

ETSU @ Vanderbilt

Old Dominion @ MTSU

Stetson @ Morehead State

TSU @ Tennessee Tech

Illinois @ Iowa

Abilene Christian @ Mississippi State

Texas A&M @ Georgia

Western Carolina @ Alabama

Georgia Southern @ Arkansas State

Arkansas @ LSU

Memphis @ USF

Syracuse @ Louisville

North Dakota State @ SIUE

Samford @ Auburn

Chattanooga @ VMI

Penn State @ Ohio State

Men’s College Basketball

Bethel @ William Carey

Walters @ Dyersburg State

Ole Miss @ Memphis

Eastern Illinois @ BCU

Northern Illinois @ SIUE

Eastern Kentucky @ Cleveland State

Belmont @ Saint Louis

Southeast Louisiana @ Austin Peay

Women’s College Basketball

Bethel @ William Carey

Walters @ Dyersburg State