Friday Night High School Football
Westview 58, Waverly 25
Obion Co. Central 41, McKenzie 19
West Carroll 34, South Fulton 30
Hardin Co. 14, Milan 7
Collinwood 13, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6
Halls 44, Memphis Nighthawks 6
Bolivar Central 30, Chester Co. 14
Liberty 36, Dyersburg 22
Adamsville 7, Riverside 0
Gibson Co. 40, Fulton City 8
Jackson North Side 34, Kenwood 6
Peabody 42 Booker T. Washington 6
South Gibson 14, Franklin Road Academy 13
Dyer Co. 53, West Creek 0
Kentucky Football Scores
Fulton County 47, Caverna 0
Harrison Co. 40, Marshall Co. 0
Crittenden Co. 21, Russellville 14
Fort Campbell 28, Ballard Memorial 0
Henderson Co. 33, McCracken Co. 28
Logan Co. 46, Calloway Co. 7
Mayfield 41, Murray 6
Graves Co. 49, Muhlenberg Co. 8
Thursday Night Football Finals
Lake County 54 – Greenfield 0
Dresden 48 – Gleason 13
Huntingdon 72 – Middleton 6
Henry County 40 – Clarksville NE 26
Scotts Hill 38 – Humboldt 12
Haywood 35 – South Side 20
Lewis County 31 – Camden 21
Covington 53 – Sheffield 6
McNairy Central 48 – Lexington 13
Region 7-A Girls Soccer Championship
Westview 1 – McKenzie 0 (Thursday)
- Westview hosts Memphis East in the Class-A Sectional Sunday @ 2:00.
- McKenzie plays at Crosstown Saturday @ 2:00 in its Class-A Sectional match.
World Series (Nationals lead 2-1)
Houston Astros 4, Washington Nationals 1
- Game 4 is in Washington tonight @ 7:00.
College Football
UT Martin @ SEMO, airtime 12:30, kickoff 1:00 on WCMT
South Carolina @ Tennessee, airtime 1:30, kickoff 3:00 on Star 95.1
Bethel @ Cumberland
Austin Peay @ Tennessee Tech
Eastern Kentucky @ Eastern Illinois
Western Kentucky @ Marshall
ETSU @ Samford
Murray State @ Jacksonville State
Tuskegee @ Lane
Morehead @ Drake
Florida Atlantic @ Middle Tennessee
Mississippi State @ Texas A&M
Missouri @ Kentucky
Arkansas @ (1) Alabama
(9) Auburn @ (2) LSU
Texas State @ Arkansas State
Memphis @ Tulsa
SIUE @ South Dakota
Chattanooga @ Wofford
(13) Wisconsin @ (3) Ohio State
(20) Iowa @ Northwestern
(21) Appalachian State @ South Alabama
(5) Oklahoma @ Kansas State
Maryland @ (17) Minnesota
Oklahoma State @ (23) Iowa State
(6) Penn State @ Michigan State
(15) Texas @ TCU
Boston College @ (4) Clemson
(8) Notre Dame @ (19) Michigan
(24) Arizona State @ UCLA
California @ (12) Utah
Washington State @ (11) Oregon