High School Football Scores
Lake Co. 18, Dresden 13
Westview 35, McNairy Central 13
Dyersburg 54, Obion Central 6
Union City 35, Adamsville 28
Huntingdon 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Henry Co. 53, Dyer Co. 20
Gibson Co. 32, Halls 0
West Carroll 36, Humboldt 12
Peabody 35, McKenzie 21
Milan 35, South Gibson 14
Crockett Co. 10, Ripley 0
Covington 48, Bolivar Central 7
Harpeth 13, Camden 6
South Side 29, Chester Co. 14
Riverside 28, East Hickman 14
Hardin Co. 51, North Side 20
Lexington 42, Liberty 0
Stewart Co. 22, Sycamore 6
Waverly 20, Hickman Co. 0
McEwen 49, Perry County 30
Scotts Hill 1, Houston Co. 0 (Forfeit win due to COVID)
MLB
Cardinals @ Chicago Cubs, airtime 3:20 on 104.9 KYTN
College Football
Arkansas State @ Memphis
MTSU @ Army
SMU @ Texas State
Eastern Kentucky @ Marshall
HBU @ North Texas
Stephen F. Austin @ UTEP (you-tep)
BYU @ Navy (Monday night @ 7:00)