Friday Night Scores
Greenfield 50, South Fulton 28
Dyersburg 42, Obion Central 24
Union City 42, Adamsville 41
Lake County 52, Dresden 7
Westview 57, McNairy 49
Huntingdon 56, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 14
Peabody 42, McKenzie 0
Gibson County 39, Halls 0
West Carroll 42, Humboldt 0
South Gibson 10, Milan 7
Henry County 48, Dyer County 14
Camden 42, Harpeth 14
Lexington 36, Liberty 7
Covington 41, Bolivar 0
Hardin County 28, North Side 21
South Side 21, Chester County 6
Crockett County 42, Ripley 21
USJ 24, TCA 21
Tipton Rosemark 34, JCS 31
Western Kentucky:
Fulton County 52, Fulton 14
McCracken County 65, Graves County 26
Mayfield 38, Paducah Tilghman 20
Trigg County 57, Calloway County 7
Murray 58, Marshall County 7
Crittenden County 50, Ballard Memorial 6
Breckinridge Co. 30, Webster Co. 20
Hopkinsville 42, Caldwell Co. 14
Madisonville-North Hopkins 52, Daviess Co. 15
Muhlenberg County 50, Hopkins Co. Central 12
Todd Co. Central 51, Fort Campbell 27
Trigg Co. 57, Calloway Co. 7
College Football
BYU @ Tennessee, airtime at 4:30, kickoff at 6:00 on STAR 95.1
UT Martin @ Florida, airtime 6:00, kickoff at 6:30 on WCMT
Army @ (7) Michigan
Rutgers @ (20) Iowa
Cincinnati @ (5) Ohio State
(21) Syracuse @ Maryland
Northern Illinois @ (13) Utah
(25) Nebraska @ Colorado
Central Michigan @ (17) Wisconsin
(12) Texas A&M @ (1) Clemson
Murray State @ (3) Georgia
New Mexico State @ (2) Alabama
(18) UCF @ Florida Atlantic
Tulane @ (10) Auburn
Nevada @ (16) Oregon
Western Michigan @ (19) Michigan State
(6) LSU @ (9) Texas
Buffalo @ (15) Penn State
California @ (14) Washington
(23) Stanford @ USC
Bethel @ Bluefield
Central Arkansas @ Austin Peay
Eastern Kentucky @ Louisville
Western Kentucky @ FIU
Southeast Missouri @ Montana State
Shorter @ ETSU
Chattanooga @ Jacksonville State
Lane @ SCSU
Morehead @ Illinois State
Tennessee State @ Middle Tennessee
EIU @ Indiana
Illinois @ UConn
West Virginia @ Missouri
Southern Miss @ Mississippi State
Arkansas @ Ole Miss
Charleston Southern @ South Carolina
Arkansas State @ UNLV
Southern University @ Memphis
Rhodes @ Illinois College
Eastern Michigan @ Kentucky
SIUE @ UMass
Tennessee Tech @ Miami (OH)
Vanderbilt @ Purdue
Middle School Softball
Tournament @ Martin