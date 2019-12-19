High School Basketball
Huntingdon @ Dresden, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
(4:30) Union City (girls) vs. McKenzie @ Gibson County Classic
(4:30) Union City (boys) vs. BGA @ Harding Tournament
Westview (girls) @ Myrtle Beach Tournament
South Fulton @ Halls
Northeast @ Henry County
McKenzie @ Stewart County
Sacred Heart @ West Carroll
South Pemiscot @ Lake County (girls)
Camden @ Perry County
Graves County @ Ballard Memorial
Women’s College Basketball
Last Night,
(1) Stanford 78, (23) Tennessee 51
Today,
(6) Louisville @ UT Martin, airtime 5:30, game time 6:00 on WCMT
(10) UCLA @ Georgia (10am)
Chattanooga @ (9) NC State
(15) Mississippi State @ South Florida
Eastern Illinois @ Northern Illinois
Duke @ (5) South Carolina
BYU @ (4) Oregon State
Men’s College Basketball
Last Night,
(10) Baylor 91, UT Martin 63
Cincinnati 78, (21) Tennessee 66
Today,
Eastern Kentucky @ Marshall
Wofford @ (4) Duke
(7) Maryland @ Seton Hall
NC State @ (12) Auburn
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Ottawa Senators